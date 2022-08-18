New Ad-Supported Netflix Subscription May Have Restrictions

One feature that have proven popular with its customer base on Netflix is being able to download TV or movies to mobile devices, but that may go away for those choosing the cheaper option with ads. A report from Bloomberg says an independent developer found language in the iPhone app that said “downloading available on all plans except Netflix with ads.”

A Netflix rep wouldn’t confirm or deny saying, “We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-supported option and no decisions have been made,” “So this is all just speculation at this point.” No word yet on what the price will be but it’s supposed to roll out next year.

