New 2020 Christmas Songs Include Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Liam Payne, Dolly Parton and More
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Christmas music is bringing all the joy in 2020 and some of the top artists are showering us with brand new Christmas tunes to keep us company this holiday season!
Obviously this isn’t new, but come on, Mariah is the Christmas Queen.
Meghan Trainor has an entire new album called “A Very Trainor Christmas”.
Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to Christmas music, but released a new song with Brett Eldredge called “Under the Mistletoe”.
Liam Payne is entering the Christmas scene with “Naughty List”.
Of course the Jonas Brothers released “I Need You Christmas”.
Dolly Parton is a go-to Christmas classic maker.
And lastly, Ava Max came out with “Christmas Without You”.