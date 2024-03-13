Neve Campbell Will Be Back For “Scream 7” After Salary Dispute

Source: YouTube

Neve Campbell sat out of Scream 6 due to a salary dispute but they have apparently offered her a better deal to be back for Scream 7. “Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Additionally, Kevin Williamson, the creator and writer of the Scream franchise, will direct Scream 7. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who appeared in previous Scream films, will not return. Barrera was fired over social media posts about the Israel-Gaza conflict and Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.