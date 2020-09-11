      Breaking News
Neve Campbell Set to Appear in ‘Scream 5’

Sep 11, 2020 @ 6:48am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 11: Actress Neve Campbell arrives at the premiere of the Weinstein Company's "Scream 4" Presented by AXE Shower at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What’s your favorite scary movie? Hopefully it’s ‘Scream’ because Neve Campbell is officially back as Sidney Prescott to take on the fifth installment of the ‘Scream’ franchise!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies

A post shared by Neve Campbell (@nevecampbell) on

Courteney Cox and David Arquette are already reprising their famous roles, and now Miss Sidney Prescott herself is back in the action. ‘Scream 5’ is set to release in January of 2022.

 

