Neve Campbell Got Attacked By A Bear On Set

NOPITY NOPE NOPE! Neve Campbell is doing press for the latest “Scream” movie and told “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about that one time she was attacked by a bear on set!
“I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals’ and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear,” she said. “They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it…they said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear.”
She went on to explain: “I dipped my hand in honey and I run to this rock and I turn around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand.” “He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest,” she continued.
“My mother was visiting set and she’s screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening. All I can think to say is, ‘He’s biting me,’ like it’s not obvious,” she said before the wrangler began “throwing rocks” at the bear until it was distracted.
“It’s silly. We get asked to do silly things,” she ultimately said of actors.