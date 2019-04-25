Netlix May Lose “The Office” And We Are Not Okay

By no surprise, “The Office” is Netflix’s most streamed show on all of Netflix AND THEY’RE AT RISK OF LOSING IT!

NBC Universal may yank the show off of Netflix, so that it can be exclusive to their OWN upcoming streaming service. Last year they almost lost FRIENDS and paid $100 million to keep. But the news gets worse…

But Netflix COULD be in danger of losing BOTH . . . because NBC Universal is in the process of launching its own streaming service . . . and they may want both shows to be exclusive to it.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bradley Cooper Wants to Reunite With Lady Gaga for ‘A Star is Born’ Event When To Take a Bathroom Break during Avengers: End Game Louis Tomlinson Helps An 83-Year-Old Man Check Off His Bucket List Taylor Swift Channeled “Love Story” For the TIME 100 Gala, Plus She Performed Win $1000 With Louisville Loot Derby Edition! ‘Jeopardy’ Champ Hits $1 Million Mark in Just 14 Episodes
Comments