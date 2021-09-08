Netflix’s Horror Lineup

Netflix revealed their full lineup of 20 scary originals coming to the service in September and October. So here is all the brand new stuff to look forward to.
September 8
Into the Night: Season 2 – While we leave our Flight 21 passengers at the end of Season 1 having finally found refuge from the sun in an old Soviet military bunker in Bulgaria, unfortunately their respite is cut short when an accident ruins part of their food supply. Suddenly chased back out above ground, they must travel to the Global Seed Vault in Norway as a desperate attempt to secure their survival. But they are not the only ones with that idea… In the name of the greater good, our group will have to split up, play nice with the hosting military crew, and make sacrifices in a race against time.
September 10
Lucifer – This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response?
Prey – On his bachelor party weekend, Roman, his brother Albert and their friends go on a hiking trip into the wild. When the group hear gunshots nearby, they attribute them to hunters in the woods. However, they soon find themselves in a desperate bid for survival when they realize that they have fallen prey to a mysterious shooter.
September 15
Nightbooks – When Alex (Winslow Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories, is imprisoned by an evil witch (Krysten Ritter) in her contemporary New York City apartment, he meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), who is also trapped there, and learns he must tell a new scary story every night in order to stay alive.
September 17
Squid Game – A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?
September 22
Intrusion – After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.
September 24
Midnight Mass – It’s the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?
September 29
The Chestnut Man – Set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts.
No One Gets Out Alive – Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she’s forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can’t escape.
October
Locke & Key: Season 2 – After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 – The main character of the film is Adaś, a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie. Ignored by his colleagues and beautiful and extremely confident Wanessa, the shy boy is looking for his place in the world. In the sequel, we will also learn more about the fate of Zosia, who will show a completely new and surprising face.
October 1
Scaredy Cats – On Willa Ward’s twelfth birthday, she inherits a beautiful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. She soon learns 2 bad witches, Wilma and Wanda are after her locket so they can have ultimate power, and she alongside her best friends Scout and Lily turn into cats to escape.
October 5
Escape the Undertaker – In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House.
October 6
There’s Someone Inside Your House – Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. \
October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm – This animated series follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents…or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! They leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales.
October 13
Fever Dream – A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.
October 15
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – The Sharkpack gets ready for Halloween with the spooky legend of the “Fearsome Fog” — and Sharkdog must save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster!”
You: Season 3 – In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?
October 20
Night Teeth – A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA,..but soon ends up fighting to stay alive.
October 27
Hypnotic – A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.