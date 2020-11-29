      Weather Alert

Netflix Saying Goodbye to ‘The Office’

Nov 29, 2020 @ 5:34am

We knew this was coming, but we’re NOT READY!

If you haven’t binged The Office on Netflix yet, you may want to move it up your list of shows, because its time on Netflix is coming to an end.  After years on the streaming platform, Netflix announced that the series will be leaving and heading to NBC’s Peacock streaming service.  This follows the trend of other classic sitcoms leaving Netflix as their original networks launch streaming services of their own.

The Office will leave Netflix on December 31.  **sings** It’s so haaaaard to say gooodbye to yesterdaaaaaaaay…

