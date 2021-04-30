Netflix Rolling Out “Play Something” Feature If You Can’t Figure Out What To Watch
Indecisive? Netflix has that covered with their new “Play Something” feature. It will automatically suggest new shows and movies that you’ve never watched before. And it’s not totally random…it knows your tastes based on what you have watched before.
The Play Something button will appear in several places on Netflix’s app, including underneath your profile when you log in, the left-side navigation bar, and in the tenth row of Netflix’s homepage.
The company has been testing the feature for months, under a variety of names (including “Shuffle Play”), but it’s now officially being offered to all Netflix users. To start, the company is rolling out the Play Something button on TV-based versions of the Netflix app, but it has plans to start testing it on Android devices, too.
