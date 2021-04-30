      Weather Alert

Netflix Rolling Out “Play Something” Feature If You Can’t Figure Out What To Watch

Apr 30, 2021 @ 6:36am

Indecisive? Netflix has that covered with their new “Play Something” feature. It will automatically suggest new shows and movies that you’ve never watched before. And it’s not totally random…it knows your tastes based on what you have watched before.

 

The Play Something button will appear in several places on Netflix’s app, including underneath your profile when you log in, the left-side navigation bar, and in the tenth row of Netflix’s homepage.

The company has been testing the feature for monthsunder a variety of names (including “Shuffle Play”), but it’s now officially being offered to all Netflix users. To start, the company is rolling out the Play Something button on TV-based versions of the Netflix app, but it has plans to start testing it on Android devices, too.

 

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
indecisive Netflix Play Something suggest
POPULAR POSTS
This Reddit Thread May Change The Way You Look At Clifford The Big Red Dog Forever
A Bunch Of People Named Josh Showed Up For A Pool Noodle Fight In Nebraska
Chocolate Dunkaroos Are Coming Back
Baby Yoda Cheesy Tots Are Here
Frank's And Goldfish Team Up For Hot Sauce-Flavored Crackers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE