Netflix Rolling Out A Cheaper Streaming Plan With Ads

November 2, 2022 11:17AM EDT
A young man is browsing through television channels with a remote control.

Starting Thursday, 11/3, Netflix will be offering a cheaper, ad-supported service plan. The ‘basic with ads’ tier costs $6.99 a month with roughly 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour of viewing.

Video quality will be limited to 720p/HD, and certain movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.

Who will be the first to test it out? And will it be worth saving $3?

Right now, the plans look like this:

Basic with ads ($6.99/mo)

Basic ($9.99/mo)

Standard ($15.49/mo)

Premium ($19.99/mo)

✓ Watch on 1 supported device at a time

✓ Watch on 1 supported device at a time

✓ Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

✓ Watch on 4 supported devices at a time

Some movies and TV shows unavailable (learn more), unlimited mobile games

✓ Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games

✓ Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games

✓ Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games

✓ Watch in HD

✓ Watch in HD

✓ Watch in Full HD

✓ Watch in Ultra HD

✓ Ad-free TV shows and movies

✓ Ad-free TV shows and movies

✓ Ad-free TV shows and movies

✓ Download on 1 supported device at a time

✓ Download on 2 supported devices at a time

✓ Download on 4 supported devices at a time

 

