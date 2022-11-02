Netflix Rolling Out A Cheaper Streaming Plan With Ads

A young man is browsing through television channels with a remote control.

Starting Thursday, 11/3, Netflix will be offering a cheaper, ad-supported service plan. The ‘basic with ads’ tier costs $6.99 a month with roughly 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour of viewing.

Video quality will be limited to 720p/HD, and certain movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.

Who will be the first to test it out? And will it be worth saving $3?

Right now, the plans look like this: