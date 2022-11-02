Netflix Rolling Out A Cheaper Streaming Plan With Ads
Starting Thursday, 11/3, Netflix will be offering a cheaper, ad-supported service plan. The ‘basic with ads’ tier costs $6.99 a month with roughly 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour of viewing.
Video quality will be limited to 720p/HD, and certain movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.
Who will be the first to test it out? And will it be worth saving $3?
Right now, the plans look like this:
|
Basic with ads ($6.99/mo)
|
Basic ($9.99/mo)
|
Standard ($15.49/mo)
|
Premium ($19.99/mo)
|
✓ Watch on 2 supported devices at a time
|
✓ Watch on 4 supported devices at a time
|
Some movies and TV shows unavailable (learn more), unlimited mobile games
|
✓ Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games
|
✓ Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games
|
✓ Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games
|
✓ Watch in HD
|
✓ Watch in HD
|
✓ Watch in Full HD
|
✓ Watch in Ultra HD
|
✓ Ad-free TV shows and movies
|
✓ Ad-free TV shows and movies
|
✓ Ad-free TV shows and movies
|
✓ Download on 1 supported device at a time
|
✓ Download on 2 supported devices at a time
|
✓ Download on 4 supported devices at a time