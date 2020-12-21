      Weather Alert

Netflix Reveals Most Popular Programs of 2020

Dec 21, 2020 @ 8:06am

Netflix has released a rundown of its most popular programming of 2020 in a year where we watched way too much Netflix. The list includes original shows, our favorite syndicated shows, and children’s programming which actually tops the list.

  1. Cocomelon. It has spent 104 days in the top 10. More than any other programs other than “The Office”.
  2. The Office (too bad it’s leaving after 12/31/2020)
  3. The Queen’s Gambit
  4. Tiger King
  5. Ozark
  6. Outer Banks
  7. The Umbrella Academy
  8. Unsolved Mysteries
  9. Cobra Kai
  10. Love is Blind

Check out the full top 50 shows of the year below!

TAGS
2020 cocomelon love is blind Netflix review Schitt's Creek The Office the queen's gambit tiger king
POPULAR POSTS
Popeyes Launching New Chocolate Beignets And Hoodies
McDonald's Giving Away Free Food With App Purchases Now Through Christmas Eve
Taylor Swift "Willow" (lonely witch Elvira remix)
Will Smith And Jason Derulo Surprise A Viral Dancing Dad In The Best Way
Imagine Dragons "White Christmas"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE