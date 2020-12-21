Netflix Reveals Most Popular Programs of 2020
Netflix has released a rundown of its most popular programming of 2020 in a year where we watched way too much Netflix. The list includes original shows, our favorite syndicated shows, and children’s programming which actually tops the list.
- Cocomelon. It has spent 104 days in the top 10. More than any other programs other than “The Office”.
- The Office (too bad it’s leaving after 12/31/2020)
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Tiger King
- Ozark
- Outer Banks
- The Umbrella Academy
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Cobra Kai
- Love is Blind
Check out the full top 50 shows of the year below!