Netflix Remaking Willy Wonka, Matilda, and MORE

Alright Netflix, we see you as you take over the world!

Roald Dahl classics are about to get a makeover with Netflix taking on animated adapations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, and more.

The full list of Dahl titles included in the Netflix deal are: The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Boy: Tales of Childhood, Going Solo, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Esio Trot, Dirty Beasts, and Rhyme Stew.

FACT: I’m terrified of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.