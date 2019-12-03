      Weather Alert

Netflix Puts ‘Friends’ Final Streaming Date Up on Official Page

Dec 3, 2019 @ 1:21pm

If you enjoy binge-watching Friends then get it in before Netflix pulls the plug. The popular sitcom will leave the streaming service on January 1, 2020.

Netflix made the official date of departure of the beloved series on their official show page.

Friends was supposed to be removed from Netflix on January 1, 2019, however, it was renewed for an astounding $80 billion for the year.

But don’t worry, you can still get your dose of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey on the HBO Max streaming service starting May 2020.

