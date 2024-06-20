Netflix Planning Two Immersive Experience Locations
June 20, 2024 10:06AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Netflix is planning an immersive “Netflix House” experience locations in Dallas, Texas and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. They will including shopping, entertainment and experiences based on some of it’s biggest hits including “Stranger Things”, “Bridgerton” and “Squid Game”.
The locations will be an expanded more permanent version of their pop-up experiences Netflix has hosted in many cities.
More about: