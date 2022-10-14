99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Netflix Launching Ad-Supported Tier Next Month

October 14, 2022 6:42AM EDT
Share

If you’re looking to still enjoy Netflix content…but not pay as much, next month there’s a new option.

Netflix with ads will be $6.99 per month in the U.S. which is half the standard cost. The new plan, officially called “Basic with Ads,” will complement its existing ad-free plans: Basic ($9.99 per month), Standard ($15.49), and Premium ($19.99).

There is a catch…this ad-supported plan won’t include Netflix’s full content catalog, which the company previously disclosed. And you will not have the ability to download titles for offline viewing.

More about:
ads
cheaper
Netflix
subscription

POPULAR POSTS

1

This Family's "Stranger Things" Decorations Are Winning Halloween
2

The Sanderson Sister's Cottage Is Now An Airbnb
3

Formerly Homeless Tik Tok Creator Takes 97-Year-Old Veteran To Disneyland
4

Pink Prom Pre-Party With Jax
5

Study Find The Slowest And Fastest Drive Thru Restaurants

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE