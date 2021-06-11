      Weather Alert

Netflix Launched an Online Merch Shop for Popular Shows

Jun 11, 2021 @ 7:15am

Netflix announced that it will be opening an online shop that will sell merchandise from its popular shows.

You can find the store on Netflix.shop and according to their VP of Consumer Products, “the site will drop high-quality apparel and lifestyle products on a regular basis.”

This month you can purchase action figures and streetwear from the anime series Yasuke and Eden. Stay on the lookout for merch from Stranger Things and Witcher, exclusive Netflix gear coming soon.

TAGS
merch Netflix online shop
