Netflix Launched an Online Merch Shop for Popular Shows

Netflix announced that it will be opening an online shop that will sell merchandise from its popular shows.
You can find the store on Netflix.shop and according to their VP of Consumer Products, “the site will drop high-quality apparel and lifestyle products on a regular basis.”
Netflix is now selling merch based on its hit shows and movies. https://t.co/zt94chYsff
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 10, 2021
Netflix is now selling merch based on its hit shows and movies. https://t.co/zt94chYsff
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 10, 2021
This month you can purchase action figures and streetwear from the anime series Yasuke and Eden. Stay on the lookout for merch from Stranger Things and Witcher, exclusive Netflix gear coming soon.