Netflix Lands Kanye West Documentary for $30 Million
Kanye West, whether you love him, hate him, or are indifferent, is a household name in the music industry, is well known for his Yeezy shoe brand, and of course, being married to Kim Kardashian and having 4 kids.
And now, there’s a documentary coming. Netflix has landed a multi-part documentary on Kanye West for its streaming platform. The documentary is 21, yes 21 years in the making and features never-before-seen footage of Yeezy from music video and filmmakers.
There is no name or release date yet for the project.