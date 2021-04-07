      Weather Alert

Netflix Lands Kanye West Documentary for $30 Million

Apr 7, 2021 @ 6:46am

Kanye West, whether you love him, hate him, or are indifferent, is a household name in the music industry, is well known for his Yeezy shoe brand, and of course, being married to Kim Kardashian and having 4 kids.

And now, there’s a documentary coming. Netflix has landed a multi-part documentary on Kanye West for its streaming platform.  The documentary is 21, yes 21 years in the making and features never-before-seen footage of Yeezy from music video and filmmakers.

There is no name or release date yet for the project.

