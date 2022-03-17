Netflix Is Testing Out Higher Fees For Sharing Passwords

According to Netflix’s official terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” Butttttt they’ve largely turned a blind eye to rampant password-sharing behavior until last year, when they ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts.
Now, in an upcoming test launching in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru — Netflix will let members who share their accounts with people outside their household do so “easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” according to a rep. The test will roll out in the next few weeks in the three countries and may or may not expand beyond those markets. The extra fee in the test markets works out to about $3 per month. In addition, Netflix is also testing out the ability to let subscribers transfer user profiles to new accounts, which would make it easier for password moochers to pay for their own plans.