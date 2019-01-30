Netflix Is Kindly Asking You To Stop Calling Ted Bundy “Hot”

Maybe we blame Zac Efron for this one?? Because let’s be honest…the casting of him in this role is PERFECT.
They posted a statement on Twitter in response to recent online reactions to both their own documentary series Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and the new Sundance film about Bundy starring Zac Efron, called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers
— Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019