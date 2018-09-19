Netflix Horror Series Trailer Will Make Your Skin Crawl

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2010 photo, a movie selected from among Netflix's "Watch Instantly" titles begins to download on a home computer screen in New York. Netflix Inc., reports quarterly financial results Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012, after the market close.(AP Photo/James H. Collins, file)

Netflix is dropping “The Haunting of Hill House” on us on October 12th and you may want to watch this with the lights on.

The Haunting Of Hill house is the new Netflix horror series based on a gothic horror novel by American author Shirley Jackson written way back in 1959. In all reality, it’s more psychological thriller than horror. But it still looks pretty depressing. I mean, it’s not every day you have a chat with your younger self about waking up in a morgue with all manner of nastiness that entails.

Therein lies the discomfort that will come from watching The Haunting of Hill House…which I will most certainly be watching.