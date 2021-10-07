Netflix Had To Remove A Real Phone Number From “Squid Game”

Oopsies. Maybe they didn’t know about the Hollywood standard of the 555 number? It’s a Korean made series, so maybe not!
In the series, a card is given to all game participants. On one side are three shapes and on the other side is a phone number that potential game players have to call if they want a chance to play children’s games for an incredibly large sum of cash. Unfortunately, that number reached a real person.
“After Squid Game aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it’s hard for me to go on with daily life,” “This is a number that I’ve been using for more than 10 years, so I’m quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone and it’s to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone’s battery is drained and turns off.”
The show creators thought that removing the first three digits of the number would render it unusable. However, they were unaware that if the number was dialed as a local call, those numbers would be automatically added, allowing anyone to reach its owner.
The Korea Times reported that another individual with a one digit difference has also been receiving an onslaught of calls, telling the outlet, “The stress from incessant prank calls is driving me crazy.”