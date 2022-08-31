Netflix Getting Sued By Two People Portrayed In Fictional Series

Netflix is being sued by two different people over two of its shows. First, Rachel Williams is the real-life ex-friend of con artist socialite Anna Sorokin, and she says the Inventing Anna series about the case uses her real name and background but makes up everything else about her. “This action will show that Netflix made a deliberate decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things in the Series which portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person,” says the complaint filed in federal court in Delaware. Still, each episode of the series states: “This story is completely true. Except for the parts that are totally made up.” Not sure if that’s enough to protect Netflix and show creator Shonda Rhimes.

The other lawsuit was filed by Mexico’s Sandra Avila Beltran, but not because she says the story isn’t true. In fact, she says the series Queen Of The South on Netflix and TV’s Telemundo is based on her life and she wants a cut. She’s asked for 40% of royalties and claims actual footage of her arrest was used in promos for the show.

