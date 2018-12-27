Netflix Drops Disturbing Bandersnatch Trailer

Netflix logo on an iPhone. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Netflix announced it is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Netflix has released a trailer and confirmed the cast for the Black Mirror feature length film Bandersnatch and it’s a mind bender.

Last week some internet detectives discovered something that got Black Mirror fans VERY excited. They discovered something called “Bandersnatch“. As it turns out, Bandersnatch is a feature length film that the makers of Black Mirror have been working on and it’s coming out on Friday!

Now, we have a confirmed cast and the first trailer. Cast members will include Will Poulter from We’re The Millers, Fionn Whitehead from the WWII movie Dunkirk and Asim Chaudhry from British comedy series People Just Do Nothing

I think I’m going to need to watch that seven or eight more times to get an idea of what it’s going to be about!