Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation

Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris is currently under investigation for allegedly soliciting sex to minors.
The FBI is investigating allegations Jerry Harris from Netflix's 'Cheer' solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. Agents executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at a home in Naperville, Illinois, as part of that investigation. https://t.co/554oChM1TY
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 14, 2020
The FBI is investigating allegations Jerry Harris from Netflix's 'Cheer' solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. Agents executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at a home in Naperville, Illinois, as part of that investigation. https://t.co/554oChM1TY
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 14, 2020
This morning, Jerry disputed the claims.
Jerry Harris of "Cheer" disputes claim that he solicited sex, photos from minors after report of FBI investigation. pic.twitter.com/6PfC0Q5XRV
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2020
Jerry Harris of "Cheer" disputes claim that he solicited sex, photos from minors after report of FBI investigation. pic.twitter.com/6PfC0Q5XRV
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2020