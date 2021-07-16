Netflix Adding Video Game Service to the Streaming Platform

Netflix is making the move beyond movies and plans to add a video game service to its platform. For the new service, Netflix will offer video games as part of its service starting next year.
The games will be featured on the site along with movies and other content from the platform. If you’re thinking that this new future will cause the price of Netflix to go up, don’t, currently, there’s no plan for a rate increase.
BREAKING: Netflix will begin offering video games after hiring former EA and Facebook Oculus executive Mike Verdu. https://t.co/vWOAvjZbuv pic.twitter.com/3nMhJHLSDw
— IGN (@IGN) July 14, 2021
