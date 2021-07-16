      Weather Alert

Netflix Adding Video Game Service to the Streaming Platform

Jul 16, 2021 @ 6:30am

Netflix is making the move beyond movies and plans to add a video game service to its platform. For the new service, Netflix will offer video games as part of its service starting next year.

The games will be featured on the site along with movies and other content from the platform. If you’re thinking that this new future will cause the price of Netflix to go up, don’t, currently, there’s no plan for a rate increase.

TAGS
Netflix streaming video games
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Campfire Cones Look DELISH
Alien Abduction Contract
That Time Sam Was Named Cashier Of The Week At Walmart And The Internet Erupted
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Blocked From Going To The Gym For This Crazy Reason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On