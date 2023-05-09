“Nervous A-Listers” Holding Up Britney Spears’ “Brutally Honest” Memoir

Source: YouTube

The publisher releasing Britney Spears’ “brutally honest” memoir is dealing with some worried A-listers who know her. The Sun reported an insider says, “Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers,” “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written.”

Word is that the book is nearly finished and that it would “shake the world”. But now the source says it has been halted…and it might be for good. The “groundbreaking instant best-seller,” was supposed to be out in the fall written with ghostwriter Sam Lansky. And then there’s the $15 million deal Britney got to write it so….would she have to get that back???