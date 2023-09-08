99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Neighbor Saves Little Boy From Drowning

September 8, 2023 6:00AM EDT
A woman in Michigan gets emotional after realizing she just saved a little boy from drowning.

A Ring camera captured a 4-year-old autistic boy heading right into the lake by his house. The boy’s grandma was watching him and saw him jump in the water. Without hesitation, their neighbor, Jessica Bauer, jumped right into the lake and saved him. She made a video talking about it right after.  The mother of the 4-year-old later thanked her hero neighbor.

Bauer says the boy she saved is doing fine and is excited to celebrate his 5th birthday.

