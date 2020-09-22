      Weather Alert

Need To Access Downtown? Here Are Your Routes

Sep 22, 2020 @ 8:08am
Access to downtown Louisville is being restricted by the LMPD in anticipation of a decision concerning the Breonna Taylor case.  If you’re needing to come downtown because you live or work in the area, the LMPD has tweeted traffic options.

Right now it is unclear when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron may make an announcement in the case, but these restrictions will be in place until further notice.

Additionally, access to parking garages and foot traffic will be limited.

TARC and TARC3 detours are in effect, as well, as all routes between Broadway and River Road and between First and Ninth streets will be closed.

More from our news partner, WAVE-3 HERE.

