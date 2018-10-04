Need A Job? Shaq Is Hiring!

Hold the phone! Shaq is hiring!

This job has everything. A Great location, good food, and a really famous boss. If you’re seeking employment, Shaquille O’Neal has the hookup.

The balling legend is hosting a job fair Thursday to hire an entire crew to run his new Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken.

Shaq needs bartenders, cooks, cashiers, runners and bussers to help dish out signature chicken sandwiches, sauces, sides, milkshakes and more.

Plans are to have the fast-food restaurant open late, offering a full-service bar plus a backyard-style gaming area. This sounds perfect!

BRB! Heading to Vegas!

