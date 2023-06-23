99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nearly 100 People Injured By Hail At Louis Tomlinson Show In Colorado

June 23, 2023 9:48AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Well this is crazy! Golf ball-size hail rained upon concertgoers in Colorado Wednesday night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver. At least 7 were transported to area hospitals with “non-life-threatening” injuries, and around 90 treated at the venue for abrasions and broken bones. The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area at around 9 p.m., and stated that venue would be affected.

The show was postponed twice during the storm, and people were told to take shelter in their cars. Organizers then gave an all-clear — before finally postponing the show entirely. Tomlinson tweeted, “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

