Ne-Yo’s Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating For 8 Years

Singer Ne-Yo’s wife posted a lengthy statement saying she would “no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.” She said “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…to say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement.”
She continued: “I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern.”