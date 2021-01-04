NCAA to Play All 67 March Madness Games in Indiana
Basketball on basketball court, elevated view
The show must go on, and in this case, it’s all of March Madness being secured to take place in Indianapolis. The NCAA announced today that all 67 games, including the Final Four, will be played on two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue, and Assembly Hall at IU.
Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Championship weekend is still set up for April 3rd and April 5th.