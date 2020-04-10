      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

NCAA Dog Mascots Did A Zoom Call…And We Want Them All

Apr 10, 2020 @ 7:24am

Being quarantined has mostly sucked. But one of the more fun things to come out of it is people doing virtual happy hours through video calls with their friends.

Bryant Tupper, the Bryant Athletics bulldog mascot, didn’t want to be left out! So he invited a bunch of other canine college mascots to a video chat and, quite honestly, it might be the most adorable thing that you’ve seen in the last month.

https://twitter.com/barkbox/status/1248034775593615368?s=20

MORE HERE

TAGS
Bryant Tupper college dog mascots video chat zoom
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE