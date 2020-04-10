NCAA Dog Mascots Did A Zoom Call…And We Want Them All
Being quarantined has mostly sucked. But one of the more fun things to come out of it is people doing virtual happy hours through video calls with their friends.
Bryant Tupper, the Bryant Athletics bulldog mascot, didn’t want to be left out! So he invited a bunch of other canine college mascots to a video chat and, quite honestly, it might be the most adorable thing that you’ve seen in the last month.
https://twitter.com/barkbox/status/1248034775593615368?s=20
