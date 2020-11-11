NBC’s Next Telecast Musical Is ‘The Grinch’
NBC is bringing The Grinch to life in a new musical holiday special airing December 9th. The two-hour production, titled Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, will be staged at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London. Glee star Matthew Morrison will star as The Grinch. Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story) will co-star as old Max, Booboo Stewart (Julie & The Phantoms) will play the younger Max and newcomer Amelia Minto will portray Cindy-Lou Who.
This will be the latest of NBC’s telecast musicals. Past entries include Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend and Peter Pan Live! starring Allison Williams. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! will air at 8 p.m. Dec. 9th on NBC.