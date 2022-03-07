NBC Plans Contest Show With 100 Contestants Competing For A Chunk Of $1 Million

NBC announced a new competition reality series titled Million Dollar Island, where 100 contestants will attempt to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days to earn a share of the $1 million prize. Sounds a little like a mega-size Survivor.
Each contestant will be given a bracelet worth $10,000. Contestants then lose or gain bracelets after taking part in challenges. When a player is eliminated, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. Alliances and friendships will be a big part of the strategy to this game as well.
No word yet on when casting or shooting will start, or a potential air date.
