NBC Cancels Golden Globes in 2022 Due to Lack of Diversity; Tom Cruise Returns His Golden Globes

May 11, 2021 @ 6:13am

Uh oh. Amidst the recent controversy, NBC has announced that the network will not air next year’s Golden Globes Awards.  The Hollywood Foreign Press, the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, has been facing backlash over the past months for a lack of diversity among voting members and other ethical concerns.

According to reports, the HFPA has no Black members and because of this NBC is giving them time to get it right and won’t air the 2022 ceremony.

Tom Cruise stepped up and actually returned his 3 Golden Globes amidst the controversy.

If the organization steers things in the right direction the show will be back on NBC in 2023.

