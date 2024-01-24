99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

NBA Trainer Ranks Best Ballers In Music

January 24, 2024 8:45AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 09: Justin Bieber waits in the ring after the fight between KSI and Logan Paul at Staples Center on November 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. KSI won by decision. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

It’s time to ask a very important question:  Who are the best BALLERS in music? Celebrity basketball trainer Chris Brickley who is from Louisville and has worked with some of the best musicians on and off the court.  And he listed the 10 best in an Instagram post.  In no particular order, they are: Justin Bieber, Drake, J. Cole, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Quavo, Dave East, Chris Brown, Rowdy Rebel, and H.E.R. 

 

