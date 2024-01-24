NBA Trainer Ranks Best Ballers In Music
January 24, 2024 8:45AM EST
It’s time to ask a very important question: Who are the best BALLERS in music? Celebrity basketball trainer Chris Brickley who is from Louisville and has worked with some of the best musicians on and off the court. And he listed the 10 best in an Instagram post. In no particular order, they are: Justin Bieber, Drake, J. Cole, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Quavo, Dave East, Chris Brown, Rowdy Rebel, and H.E.R.
View this post on Instagram
More about: