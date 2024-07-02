99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

NBA Player Louisville Native D’Angelo Russell Unveils New Basketball Court At Algonquin Park

July 2, 2024 6:17AM EDT
28-year-old Louisville native and Los Angeles Laker D’Angelo Russell unveiled a new basketball court in Algonquin Park. He donated $100,000 to improve the courts at the park, saying he knows how important it is to kids growing up here. This is where he developed his love of basketball and his skills. They are also providing a new playground for the park.

He just hosted Camp DLo in town for future ballers and played in a celebrity basketball game for suicide prevention.

