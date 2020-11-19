Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Files Wrongful Death Suit On Behalf Of Her Son
Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of their young son, Josey, saying their boat was not properly outfitted with flotation devices.
She accidentally drowned at age 33 in July, and United Water Conservation District and the county’s Parks and Recreation Management are being sued for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, Us Weekly reported.
The documents also cite Lake Piru’s deadly history and claim there wasn’t “a single sign anywhere” warning of the lake’s dangerous currents. Dorsey and Rivera were married from 2014 to 2018.
MORE HERE