      Breaking News
Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th

Naya Rivera Has Passed Away at Age 33

Jul 13, 2020 @ 5:14pm

This story is just HEARTBREAKING. Authorities have confirmed they have located Naya Rivera’s body in the lake in which she went missing just 5 days ago while out on a boat with her 4 year old son.

TAGS
found Glee Naya Rivera Rest in Peace
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE