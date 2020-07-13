Naya Rivera Has Passed Away at Age 33

This story is just HEARTBREAKING. Authorities have confirmed they have located Naya Rivera’s body in the lake in which she went missing just 5 days ago while out on a boat with her 4 year old son.
We’re heartbroken to report that #Glee star Naya Rivera has been found dead 5 days after her disappearance. https://t.co/RZ5a09xiNo pic.twitter.com/nD6hHJwD97
— E! News (@enews) July 13, 2020
We’re heartbroken to report that #Glee star Naya Rivera has been found dead 5 days after her disappearance. https://t.co/RZ5a09xiNo pic.twitter.com/nD6hHJwD97
— E! News (@enews) July 13, 2020