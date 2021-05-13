Natty Light Releasing Sour Seltzers
The folks over at Natty Light are releasing a new line of sour seltzers to quench your thirst for the spring and summer months.
Sour Seltzers will come in four flavors, Rined and Dined Watermelon, No Capple Green Apple, Razzle Dazzle Blue Raspberry, and Slice for what Watermelon.
You can grab the new drinks in a 12-variety pack and contain 6 percent alcohol.
The drinks are sold nationwide but will only be around for a limited time.
Are you a hard seltzer type person?