National Taco Day: Here’s How To Celebrate

I wish EVERY day could be National Taco Day, because tacos are life.

If you’re looking to celebrate today, let me help you out:

1.) Taco Bell- Get 4 tacos for just $5

2.) Chuy’s- Dress like a taco to receive  taco LOL

3.) Moe’s Southwest Grill

 

Shop local with these spots

4.) Taco Luchador

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Luchador life lesson #1

A post shared by Taco Luchador (@taco_luchador) on

5.) Salsarita’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HAPPY NATIONAL 🌮 T A C O 🌮 DAY! In honor of our favorite day, we’re offering $2 tacos all day!! We are grateful for all of your support over the past 13 years and we hope to continue to serve Louisville for many more years to come! 😄 See you soon for #nationaltacoday! – – – – ($2 Taco Special Not Valid on Steak and Shrimp) (Max 3 Taco Purchase) #louisville #louisvilleky #louisvillekentucky #tastelouisville #salsaritas #louisville #burrito #eatlovelouisville #everythinglouisville #hellolouisville #mylouisville #burrito #igerslouisville #taco #salsaritas #502 #food #nulu #ky #kentucky #taco #tacotuesday #salad #tacosalad #healthy #healthyfood #nationaltacoday

A post shared by Salsarita’s • Louisville (@louisvillesalsaritas) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

