National Taco Day: Here’s How To Celebrate

I wish EVERY day could be National Taco Day, because tacos are life.

If you’re looking to celebrate today, let me help you out:

1.) Taco Bell- Get 4 tacos for just $5

Today is #NationalTacoDay Eve! Get into the holiday spirit by watching the classic tale of “Glen and the Magic Taco.” pic.twitter.com/ZSbV8utaMO — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2018

2.) Chuy’s- Dress like a taco to receive taco LOL

National Taco Day is 10/4 and we want to see your taco! Come dressed as a taco and receive a free meal on Thursday! #NationalTacoDay pic.twitter.com/kMrS0tp1eR — Chuy’s (@ChuysRestaurant) October 2, 2018

3.) Moe’s Southwest Grill

WHAT DO WE WANT?

🗣: FREE TACOS

WHEN DO WE WANT THEM?

🗣: #NationalTacoDay Download the Moe’s Rewards app before Thursday, October 4 to score Buy 2, Get One Free tacos this weekend! https://t.co/kNWjr8he2a — Moe’sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) October 2, 2018

Shop local with these spots

4.) Taco Luchador

View this post on Instagram Luchador life lesson #1 A post shared by Taco Luchador (@taco_luchador) on Sep 10, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

5.) Salsarita’s