National Taco Day: Here’s How To Celebrate

I wish EVERY day could be National Taco Day, because tacos are life.
If you’re looking to celebrate today, let me help you out:
1.) Taco Bell- Get 4 tacos for just $5
Today is #NationalTacoDay Eve! Get into the holiday spirit by watching the classic tale of “Glen and the Magic Taco.” pic.twitter.com/ZSbV8utaMO
2.) Chuy’s- Dress like a taco to receive taco LOL
National Taco Day is 10/4 and we want to see your taco! Come dressed as a taco and receive a free meal on Thursday! #NationalTacoDay pic.twitter.com/kMrS0tp1eR
3.) Moe’s Southwest Grill
WHAT DO WE WANT?
🗣: FREE TACOS
WHEN DO WE WANT THEM?
🗣: #NationalTacoDay
Download the Moe’s Rewards app before Thursday, October 4 to score Buy 2, Get One Free tacos this weekend! https://t.co/kNWjr8he2a
Shop local with these spots
4.) Taco Luchador
5.) Salsarita’s
