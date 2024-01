Source: YouTube

YAY popcorn! January 19th is National Popcorn Day so pop some and enjoy! Locally, Froggy’s Popcorn is offering up a deal: through Sunday, if you bring a donation to Froggy’s for the animal rescue charity Animal Care Society, you will get a free large bag of Movie Theater popcorn.

Froggy’s is located at 974 Barret Ave, Louisville, KY 40204.

Do you have any favorite toppings??