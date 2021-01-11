Out of the Oven Pepperoni Pizza
Louisville had it’s pizza week last November…but here’s where you can get deals for National Pizza Week this week on pizza:
Pizza Hut
The deal: a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99. Or get a large three-topping for $9.99.
When: A limited time
Little Caesars
The deal: Get your pizza delivered and you’ll get $5 off your order. It doesn’t matter what’s in your order. Though, it has to be your first time ordering delivery through LC and you need to use the code “TRYDELIVERY1.”
When: Through January 31
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Use the code “HALFOFF” on Tuesday through Sunday to get half-off the price of a large pizza when you order online. On Mondays, you can get half off a Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza, but it’s the deal of the day and you don’t need to use a code.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That’s so many twos.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing