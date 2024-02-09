99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

National Pizza Day

February 9, 2024 12:08PM EST
Share
National Pizza Day
Out of the Oven Pepperoni Pizza

It’s National Pizza Day!  Here are some places you can get some deals:

Domino’s Perfect Combo Meal ($19.89) is an ongoing deal ending after Super Bowl Sunday: you get two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists and a two-Liter of Coke (use coupon code 1387).

If you are a Papa Rewards member, you can win a Vegas $tyle Pizza: one that that is “stuffed” with cash. Go to Papa John’s VegasStylePizza website to enter to win $58,000 delivered by Venmo and a Pepsi Zero Sugar “to wash it down.” Earn extra entries by buying Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza between now and Friday.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Papa Johns (@papajohns)

For other deals locally, search #NationalPizzaDay on social media! What’s YOUR favorite pizza in town?

More about:
deals
National Pizza Day

POPULAR POSTS

1

Ethan The Dog Donated $2,800 To Nonprofit
2

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
3

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
4

Delivery Driver Witnesses and Rescues People From Hydroplane Car Accident
5

Kentuckiana Native One Of The Most Decorated Fiddlers Ever

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE