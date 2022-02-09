      Weather Alert

Feb 9, 2022
February 9th is National Pizza Day so how are you celebrating?  Here are some National Pizza Day deals to take advantage of:

  • Dominos: they have that deal where they will give you $3 to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself.
  • Whole Foods Pizza Day: through Feb. 15, Whole Foods Market is offering a hot 18-inch Cheese Pizza for $10 and Prime members can get an additional 10% off.
  • Papa Johns: Their new NY Style pizza is available for $13 for a one-topping pizza through March 13. Also, heart-shaped pizza is available for $11.99 at participating locations nationwide through Monday.
  • Blaze Pizza: Blaze Rewards members get “Double Flames” loyalty points with purchases Wednesday. Sign up at Blazepizza.com.
  • Slice Pizza: The Slice app, has a deal for first-time users. Get $5 off orders of $25 or more with promo code is PIZZADAY2022.

Here’s TripAdvisor’s list of the BEST pizza places in Louisville. By the way, if you’re wanting to pop the question today someone asked 2,000 Americans to name the BEST foods to hide an engagement ring in . . . and PIZZA got the most votes.

Where’s your favorite spot to get pizza?

