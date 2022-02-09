February 9th is National Pizza Day so how are you celebrating? Here are some National Pizza Day deals to take advantage of:
Here’s TripAdvisor’s list of the BEST pizza places in Louisville. By the way, if you’re wanting to pop the question today someone asked 2,000 Americans to name the BEST foods to hide an engagement ring in . . . and PIZZA got the most votes.
Yo! #NationalPizzaDay and @bendavisradio is having some for breakfast! Where’s your go-to for pizza in Louisville/SoIN? pic.twitter.com/2eoz6zsMjP
— Ben & Kelly Show (@benandkellyshow) February 9, 2022
Where’s your favorite spot to get pizza?