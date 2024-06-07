National Donut Day Deals And Freebies

It’s National Donut Day! Here’s how to celebrate with freebies and deals!

**Duck Donuts is giving you a free cinnamon sugar donut just for walking through the door!

**Dunkin’ is giving out a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.

🚨🍩 IT’S NATIONAL DONUT DAY! GET A FREE DONUT WITH ANY BEVERAGE PURCHASE🚨🍩 — Dunkin’ (@dunkindonuts) June 7, 2024

**Krispy Kreme is offering a free “favorite” donut (not including the limited-time-only Dolly Parton “Southern Sweets” collection, but includes a variety of classic and cake donuts)