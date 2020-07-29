National Chicken Wing Day
Buffalo wings - crispy and delicious
Today (July 29th) is National Chicken Wing Day.
We know you didn’t wake up this morning craving chicken wing facts, but here you go! According to about 2,500 people surveyed by GrillCookBake.com:
- While there was no runaway winner for favorite sauce, honey BBQ came in as the USA’s favorite in 14 states. Hot Buffalo sauce was second with 9, and Parmesan garlic was third with 7 states. (Kentucky preferred sweet BBQ, Indiana honey BBQ)
- With a 56% majority, bone-in (traditional) wings are the preferred wing style of Americans.
- Ranch is America’s favorite with 58% of respondents saying the prefer it over blue cheese.
Oh, we’re not finished. Here are some more “hot chicken wing” facts to chew on.
- Buffalo Chicken Wings Were Invented by Mistake! According to folklore(?) it all happened by mistake at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. A customer ordered chicken necks (editors note: gross) but received chicken wings instead, and the rest is history.
- The World Wing Eating Record is 501 wings in 30 minutes. Molly Schuyler set this new world record by eating 501 wings in 30 minutes at #WingBowl 26!
- The National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival is on Labor Day Weekend. Every year, the National Buffalo Chicken Wings Festival, also known as Wing Fest, takes place during Labor Day Weekend, in downtown Buffalo, NY. Fun!
So there you go, some fun chicken wing facts! How do you like them wet or dry?