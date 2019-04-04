Today (Thursday) is National Burrito Day and Mexican chains are passing along deals that include buy-one-get-one and discounted entrees.

According to Grubhub, bean burritos were the favorite kind and also the No. 1 food of 2018 based on orders placed on the mobile food-ordering and delivery service’s website and app.

The Deals

Here are the deals available at participating locations Thursday. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant’s app or be signed up for emails.

Baja Fresh: Get $5 burritos Thursday when you show a bar code posted on the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. Also enter a contest through Friday for a chance to win one of three $50 gift cards at www.bajafresh.com/burritoday.

Get $5 burritos Thursday when you show a bar code posted on the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. Also enter a contest through Friday for a chance to win one of three $50 gift cards at www.bajafresh.com/burritoday. Chipotle: Get free delivery on all orders $10 and up Thursday on all orders placed through the Chipotle app or website, or through DoorDash. The chain also teamed up with YouTuber and super-fan David Dobrik by making his go-to Chipotle order the brand’s official National Burrito Day burrito, the company said in a statement. The Dobrik Burrito includes brown rice, black beans, chicken, mild salsa, two scoops of corn salsa, a sprinkle of cheese and a side of guac for dipping. The special is available through April 7, but only for digital orders on Chipotle’s app and website. If you’re dining in, don’t forget Chipotle has a new rewards program and a freebie after you use it for the first time – free chips and guac.

Moe's Southwest Grill: Locations nationwide have $5 burritos Thursday.

Locations nationwide have $5 burritos Thursday. QDOBA Mexican Eats: To celebrate National Burrito Day, QDOBA is offering rewards members triple points Thursday. Sign up for the free program at www.qdoba.com.

More deals: Some local restaurants and smaller chains also will National Burrito Day with specials. Check social media accounts to find additional offers.

Extra: you can now wrap yourself in a BURRITO BLANKET.