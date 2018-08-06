Nation Wide Harry Potter Movie Marathon Announced

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: View of fireworks behind the Hogwarts castle at the opening of the Universal Studios' "Wizarding World of Harry Potter Opening" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016 in Universal City, California (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

To mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, Cinemark Theaters will be hosting a Harry Potter Movie Marathon later this month.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the world was introduced to a little boy with magical powers living under the stairs. And yet here we are, 20 years removed from the theatrical release of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone. To celebrate the occasion, Cinemark Theaters are putting together an event that will surely excite even the most casual Potter fanatic.

For an entire week starting August 31st, fans will be ale to watch all eight Harry Potter films including Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. It’s called Cinemark’s Wizarding World XD Week and you’re in luck! Cinemark at Mall St. Matthews will be participating!

For just $25, you will get a festival pass that will give you access to all nine movies and a few collectible items. If you’re not sure you can make it to all nine movies, you can also buy tickets for $5 per movie.

I wouldn’t waste much time mulling this over if I were you. I’d bet tickets for this will go fast. You can get your’s here.